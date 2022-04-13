Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding present from Brahmastra team is out. Watch video of their on-set romance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to the tie the knot on Thursday and have received the loveliest wedding gift from the team of their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. The couple feature in a special video that includes snatches of their romance as Shiva and Isha from the movie. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed, says her brother Rahul Bhatt: 'There is no wedding on April 14')

Sharing the video, film director Ayan Mukerji wrote a heartfelt message for his friends. “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” he wrote. Alia commented on his post with a bunch of heart emojis.

The video shows Alia and Ranbir exchange looks of love and romance in the streets of Banaras. There are also a couple of clips of them from a temple, shot during the last day of shoot. A song by Arijit Singh, titled Kesariya, plays in the background.

Alia and Ranbir are expected to get married at his family's RK Studios on April 14. Their haldi, mehendi ceremony are scheduled for Wednesday. They have wrapped the entire celebration on heavy secrecy, not letting the media or fans in on any details. Regardless, fans have found confirmation in the decked up venue, wedding outfits reaching their houses, comments from family members and more.

Brahmastra is a fantasy epic trilogy. The upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is Ranbir and Alia's first movie together.

