Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor scream royalty as they walk hand in hand at Anant Ambani's engagement bash, enjoy dhol. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a party together for the first time after the birth of their baby girl Raha in November. The couple attended the lavish bash on Thursday hosted at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Also read: Unseen old picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt during Africa holiday deleted by Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia walked hand in hand as they arrived at Antilia for the star-studded bash. While Ranbir was in a black kurta pyjama paired with a check jacket, Alia was in a sky blue blazer kurta and sharara. She looked stunning as she kept her makeup simple and left her hair open. The couple were later joined by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji were spotted together in a car. (Varinder Chawla)

As a paparazzo video shared a video of Ranbir and Alia making an entry at the party, fans of the two shared their happiness to see them together. A fan wrote, “Uff they look so good.” Another wrote, “The only highlight of the whole event #ranbiralia.” One more commented, “How adorable they are.” Fans also called them “Favorite couple” and “beautiful couple.” A comment also read, “They scream royalty."

A video also showed Ranbir, Alia and Ayan standing together and witnessing the grand celebration soon after entering the gate. Alia and Ranbir were seen holding hands as they chatted while enjoying the dhol beats. Among others at the party were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

During the day, Alia was spotted with sister Shaheen Bhatt post her yoga routine at a yoga studio. On the same day, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also shared the picture from the day Ranbir proposed to Alia in South Africa. She shared a video featuring her favourite memories of 2022 and it included the glimpse of the proposal. Ranbir was seen getting down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand as an emotional Alia seem to be holding back tears.

Alia and Ranbir had recently visited Soni Razdan's residence for the Christmas dinner. Alia decked up in a red dress and clicked several pictures with sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Soni Razdan had also shared a picture with her two daughters and expressed her happiness to see them together at home at the same time.

