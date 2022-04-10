Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Mukesh Bhatt says he will reveal ‘when and how it happened' after the wedding

Mukesh Bhatt, film producer and actor Alia Bhatt's uncle, has spoken about her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Brother of film director Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh said that his sister-in-law Soni Razdan has refused to discuss the wedding and he, too, can't speak about it. He also said that he will reveal the details after Alia and Ranbir's wedding. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor wishes it was true, says 'koi bharosa nahi hai unka')

Over the last few weeks, reports of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have been making the rounds. Reacting to the news, family members of the couple, including Neetu Kapoor, Robin Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt have reacted to it.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Mukesh Bhatt said, "I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law (Soni Razdan) has refused to discuss anything about this marriage. After marriage, I will give a complete interview to you that when the marriage took place and how it happened. I just don't want to discuss."

Recently, when asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding rumours, Neetu told Bollywood Hungama, "I've also been hearing so many rumours. I think they should now do it, so many rumours are floating around. This has been going on for two years now. Sometimes they're rumoured to get married in Rajasthan, sometimes somewhere else, now it's RK Studios. It's going on for two years... I wish I knew. I also don't know. But I wish it was true. They can't be trusted, you know how these two are. These two are busy in their own worlds and can do anything. Today we're doing the interview, they might have gotten married."

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul had said, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding.”

Robin had confirmed the wedding date of the couple to India Today. Mahesh Bhatt's half brother Robin had said that the duo will tie the knot on April 14 while Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. He added that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu. There have also been reports saying that the ceremony will be held in the RK house.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

They will be seen onscreen for the first time in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to release on September 9 this year.

