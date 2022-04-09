Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor wishes it was true, says 'koi bharosa nahi hai unka'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has said that her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt can do anything and can't be trusted when asked about their wedding rumours. In a new interview, Neetu said that she thinks they should get married and wished the reports about their wedding were true. She also laughed and said that the duo might even get married while she was in her interview. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor says 'ho gayi' as paparazzi ask her about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding date. Watch)

Recently when the paparazzi asked Neetu Kapoor about the couple's wedding date, she had responded, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane (god knows).” In a video shared by a paparazzo account, she replied to another person about the date, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya (I am saying it's already done).”

Now speaking to Bollywood Hungama, when asked about rumours regarding Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu said, "Main bhi bohut sun rahi hoon. Main toh bolti hun abhi karlo, abhi itne rumours horahe hai (I've also been hearing so many rumours. I think they should now do it, so many rumours are floating around). This has been going on for two years now. Sometimes they're rumoured to get married in Rajasthan, sometimes somewhere else, now it's RK Studios. It's going on for two years."

When prompted that the rumours about their wedding dates are of this month itself, Neetu said, "I know. I don't know from where they got the dates. I wish I knew. I also don't know. But I wish it was true. Inlogo ka kuch bharosa nahi hai (They can't be trusted), you know how these two are. Yeh dono apni duniya m rehte hai aur kuch bhi karsakte hai. Aaj hum interview karrahe hai toh ho bhi gaya hoyega (These two are busy in their own worlds and can do anything. Today we're doing the interview, they might have gotten married). I don't know, that's how ignorant I'm. I don't know anything. Koi bharosa nahi hai unka (You can't trust them)."

Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt recently revealed the wedding date of the couple. Speaking with India Today, Mahesh Bhatt's half brother Robin had said that the couple will get married on April 14. Her mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will take place at Vastu, Ranbir’s Bandra home.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 after they met on the sets of Brahmastra. In 2018, when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor they made their relationship official.

The duo will feature together for the first time in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy features Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on September 9 this year. It is produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

