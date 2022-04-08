Neetu Kapoor says 'ho gayi' as paparazzi ask her about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding date. Watch

Rumours about actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have been doing rounds for quite a while now. On Friday, when paparazzi spotted Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, they asked her too about the couple's wedding date. Neetu replied “bhagwan jaane (god knows).” (Also Read: Randhir Kapoor slams those who take 'liberties with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor': 'I don’t know why')

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a paparazzi can be heard saying, “tareekh toh bata dijiye Neetu ji shaadi ki (tell us the date of the wedding).” She asks “Kiski?” The paparazzo replied, “RK sir ki.” Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane (god knows).” Later, another paparazzo asks “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do. (Some are saying April 14, some are saying April 15. You only tell us the dates)," Neetu replies to him by saying, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya (I am saying it's already done).”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor reacted to the news about the couple's wedding. He said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

The couple started dating back in 2017, when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. They made their relationship official in May 2018 when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor. In an interview, Ranbir had also confirmed that they were dating. In 2020, Ranbir had said that they would have been married that year had it not been for Covid-19.

The couple will feature together for the first time in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first part of the big-budget film trilogy stars Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled for a release on September 9 this year.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers, Alia as his love interest Isha and Amitabh as Guruji. The first film will mark the beginning of a new original cinematic universe called the Astraverse. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

