Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor oblige fans with pics at New York restaurant during vacation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seemingly were out on a date in New York where they are spending some time. Earlier this month, the couple was papped at the Mumbai airport. A new photo of them from their vacation has surfaced online as Ranbir and Alia posed with some fans. Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hold each other close; pose together for paparazzi

Ranbir and Alia in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with some fans in New York.

Someone on Reddit posted a photo of Ranbir and Alia with some other people at a restaurant in New York. The post read, “Alia and Ranbir spotted with fans in NYC.” While Alia looked radiant in a printed top, Ranbir was casually dressed up with a brown shirt and matching beanie.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new pic on Reddit.

Internet reacts to Ranbir, Alia pic

Reacting to the photo, one user wrote in the comments, “She looks cute.” “What’s happened to Ranbir’s nose? It looks swollen,” added another. One more commented, “Where is Raha,” asking about their daughter. Previously, Alia had shared a glimpse of the city with her fans on her Instagram handle. She is seemingly staying at Mandarin Oriental. Sharing the view from her room, Alia had written, “This view,” followed by heart eye and red heart emojis.

Alia recently made news by winning the Best Actor National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Controversy around Ranbir, Alia

Prior to that, she grabbed attention when featured in a video where she showed fans how she likes to apply her lipstick and also said that her husband, Ranbir, would ask her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick as he liked her natural lips. However, this did not go well with the people on social media and many called out Ranbir's behaviour.

Following the episode, recently, Alia’s mother, actor, Soni Razdan shared a cryptic post on social media. Hinting at the cancel culture, Soni wrote, "What’s seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture. People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives and then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them! Funny times we live in.” However, she did not take any names.

Ranbir will be next seen in Animal. Alia has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

