News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hold each other close; pose together for paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hold each other close; pose together for paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 20, 2023 09:29 AM IST

For the travel, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue jacket, matching pants and white sneakers. Alia Bhatt twinned with him in a blue denim jacket.

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew out of Mumbai early on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a clip of the duo at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose with ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar says, ‘We need a film with this cast’)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir and Alia spotted at airport

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia held each other as they posed together for the paparazzi. While Alia smiled for the camera, Ranbir was seen with a serious expression on his face.

For the travel, Ranbir wore a blue jacket, matching pants and white sneakers. He also wore a beanie and carried a backpack. Alia opted for a white top, matching trousers and a denim jacket. She also wore white sneakers and opted for a sling bag.

About Alia and Ranbir

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They got married after dating for a few years. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post had said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia's films

Alia recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar the film also featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film has minted over 200 crores at the box office globally.

She recently made her Hollywood debut with the action film Heart of Stone. In the Netflix original, she was seen alongside actor Gal Gadot. Fans will see Alia in director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. An official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranbir's projects

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out