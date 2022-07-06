Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene with Karan Johar; fans call it 'better than original'

Karan Johar has posted a special wish for Ranveer Singh on the occasion of his 37th birthday on Wednesday. Karan, who is directing Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared a video from Ranveer and Alia's appearance on his talk show Koffee With Karan as he wished his Rocky. In the video, the trio recreated a popular scene from Karan's 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Also Read| Ranveer Singh is the perfect combination of talent and stardom that Bollywood needs right now

The scene featured Kajol as Anjali and Farida Jalal as Daijaan mimicking a British accent and how the British behave following an argument between Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul about upholding their Indian culture in London. Recreating the video on Koffee With Karan sets, Alia Bhatt took up the part of Anjali, while Ranveer played Daijaan. Karan Johar also joined them toward the end of the scene.

Karan Johar wished Ranveer on his birthday, and promoted his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and his talk show Koffee With Karan in one go as he shared the video. He captioned it, "It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar."

The video also sent fans down the nostalgia lane. One called it 'the cutest.' A fan even said that the recreation is 'much better than the original.' Another said, "Ranveer Singh is so epic." Others expressed excitement for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, was announced a year ago on Ranveer's birthday. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

