Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's bridal photoshoot for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled, fans love their chemistry

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's wedding number Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently unveiled officially. And fans of the two cannot get over their wedding looks in the film. Now Manish Malhotra has shared new stills from their ‘wedding photo shoot’ and it gives a better glimpse of their attires and jewellery. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 9 collection: Karan Johar film shows huge growth, earns over ₹11 crore

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's looks from their reel wedding in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sharing the stills on Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, “The stunning two defining modern day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture .. timeless, crafted with classic glamour.” While Alia is seen in an orange lehenga and has mehendi from her own real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer is seen in a cream sherwani.

Reactions to Ranveer and Alia's pics

A fan reacted to Manish's post, “it's like the same mehendi design to that of her real wedding.” Another said, “I loved every piece of the costumes in the film.” One more said, “Their chemistry is fire.” A person also commented, “Just one word WOW." A comment also read “Inke shaadi se b ache photos hai (these pictures are better than pics of their own weddings).”

Karan Johar on Kudmayi

During the success party of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, director Karan Johar opened up about the shooting of the Kudmayi song. According to ANI, he revealed that the song was shot just four days after Alia and Ranbir's wedding on April 14 last year and the mehendi shown in the track was from Alia's real wedding.

Karan Johar said, “Those who have seen must have seen that the wedding of Rocky and Rani 'takes place at the end of the film. There is a story behind it. We shot the wedding sequence of Alia and Ranveer Singh in the movie just after four days of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. Alia got married two times in the same week, one real and the other the reel one. So, Alia’s mehendi was from her real marriage and we just darken it a little bit.”

He also revealed that the song had to be edited out in order to keep the film length in check. “We shot this song in Jaisalmer. But when the issue of length started everyone said it must not cross the limit. Then have to edit out this song and it broke my heart," he added.

Kudmayi is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and has been sung by Shahid Mallya. The song also stars Shabana Azmi but not Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who play Ranveer's grandparents in the film.

