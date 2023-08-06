Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 9 collection: Karan Johar film shows huge growth, earns over 11 crore

The box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed huge growth on the second Saturday of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie minted over ₹11 crore nett on the ninth day of its release. Helmed by filmmaker Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi on reactions to her 'risky' love story with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office earnings

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its ninth day, as per early estimates. This takes the total earnings of the film to ₹90.58 crore. The film earned ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release in India, ₹16.05 crore on day two, ₹18.75 crore on day three, ₹7.02 crore on day four and ₹7.3 crore on day five.

On days six, seven and eighth days, the film minted ₹6.9 crore, ₹6.21 crore, and ₹6.75 crore, respectively. As per news agency PTI, the film has already raked in ₹100 crore in worldwide box office collection since its release.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The romance drama marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film has become a critical and commercial success.

Ranveer Singh on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Recently speaking at an event, Ranveer said as quoted by news agency PTI, “My purpose in life is to build a body of work that I can look back and be proud of. From playing Bittu Sharma (in debut 'Band Baaja Baaraat') to Rocky Randhawa, it has been an incredible experience. I'm only grateful for that.”

He had also added, "I don't understand the numbers game too much at all and I try to remain as detached from it as possible. I focus on the craft, performance and character and do my best to contribute to what is truly a collaborative effort."

Alia Bhatt on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

At the same event, Alia Bhatt joked that she got married twice in the span of four days during the making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.

"Four days after I got married in real life, I got married again in reel life for the film. My home wedding was very simple, wearing a light saree. And here I was wearing a very heavy lehenga. I'm very grateful I had a simple wedding at home because I would not have been able to do those things," Alia had said.

