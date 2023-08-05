Shabana Azmi on reactions to her 'risky' love story with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani: 'I'm inundated with messages'

Shabana Azmi spoke about how her and Dharmendra's love track and chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is garnering positive response. The veteran actor told India Today in a new interview that showcasing a romantic storyline between senior characters in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer was a 'risk' taken by filmmaker Karan Johar. Also read: Karan Johar on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Shabana Azmi spoke about her and Dharmendra's storyline in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shabana Azmi believes the film takes a risk

Shabana told India Today, “I feel it is about time that something like this happened. Why is it that a woman who is considered strong, cannot also be somebody who has a romance in life? Why does it need to be separated like that, that a strong woman cannot be romantic. I am inundated with messages and phone calls." Shabana said it is ‘to Karan Johar’s credit’ that he took a risk with their story because earlier, such subjects were considered 'anathema in the mainstream."

She further said, “(Karan) is telling me that people are saying you could have a whole film about the seniors because it is being appreciated so much, that it has been written well, so this is good and I am happy.”

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss

There is also a kiss scene between Dharmendra and Shabana in the film. Earlier, speaking about it, Dharmendra had told News18 in an interview, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released on July 28 and has been performing well at the box office, features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Ranveer's grandparents, while Shabana Azmi is seen as Alia's grandmother. Shabana and Dharmendra play lost lovers in the film, who reunite after years as their grandchildren – Alia's Rani and Ranveer's Rocky – fall in love.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as Shabana play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

