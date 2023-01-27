Alia Bhatt reacts to Bollywood boycott for first time, shared msg on Pathaan's success

Alia Bhatt has given a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest release, Pathaan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the Pathaan poster on Friday and wrote, “Because love always wins (heart emoji) What a blast," followed by several fire emojis. The film released in theatres worldwide on Wednesday and is breaking records at the box office with its whopping collections each day. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan; praises Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham: 'What a trip, incredible vision’

Alia Bhatt has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi in which he played her therapist. She has never worked with Deepika Padukone though they share a common factor. Deepika once dated Ranbir Kapoor who is now married to Alia Bhatt.

Not only Alia, "Love wins" was the larger message that many film celebrities including Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, sent out following the success of Pathaan. The early response to the stylish spy thriller appears to be a shot in the arm for Bollywood reeling under the pandemic-induced losses, a series of box-office failures in 2022, and calls for boycott by a section of people on social media and a few politicians and pressure groups.

Karan Johar had written about Pathaan in a similar tweet, "Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi... Sid, Deepika, John!!! Wow. Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..." Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub had tweeted, "Love wins and you are love @iamsrk sir… @deepikapadukone superb. #JohnAbraham terrifying. Kudos to the whole team. @yrf #SiddharthAnand Thanks!" Pooja Bhatt had tweeted, "Love in action! #Pathaan. Thank you @iamsrk for far more than the movies."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan went on to record an opening of ₹57 crore at the domestic box office. The screen count was increased looking at the response. It is currently being screened at 8500 screens across the globe, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It marks Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years and is his and Deepika's fourth film together.

(With PTI inputs)

