Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's video with baby, calls it 'full vibe'

Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to an adorable viral video of Ranbir Kapoor in which he is seen playing with a baby. As the video was widely shared online, fans of Alia and Ranbir tagged her to gain her attention and asked her response to the it. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the video along with her reaction. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gives cute baby a kiss, cuddles with him in unseen video, fans tag Alia Bhatt: 'Please see this'

Alia wrote along with the video on her Instagram Stories, “Okay! This video is a full vibe," along with a crying emoji. In the video, Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on the baby’s head while playing with him as both of them smile while being clicked by the camera. Alia Bhatt reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's video.

The video was originally shared by the baby's parents on his Instagram account. Sharing on baby Nivaan's behalf, his parents wrote in caption, “Surprise….cute he and cute me..can’t express and explain.”

Alia recently left the country to work on her debut film, Heart of Stone. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Alia announced on May 19, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!!Wish me luckkkkkkk."

Ranbir, along with mom Neetu Kapoor, recently attended filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash in Mumbai. Till a few days ago, Alia was working with Karan on his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her co-star Ranveer Singh was also at the party.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot last month. They are still awaiting the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. On Friday, the teaser of the Telugu version of Brahmastra song Kesariya was released. Titled Kumkumala, the song teaser shows a footage of the film. The Telugu version has been sung by Sid Sriram while Arijit Singh has sung the track in Hindi. The music video shows Alia and Ranbir romancing each other. It was shot in Varanasi in March.

