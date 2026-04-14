Alia Bhatt reveals to Sadhguru how daughter Raha is already scared of failing: ‘She always wants to win’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who shares daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor, recently opened up about a deeply personal concern – revealing that the fear of failure seems to be creeping into her young daughter’s life, a thought that leaves her constantly worried.

Alia Bhatt on Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

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Recently, Alia met spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, for a conversation in Chennai. Several snippets from their conversation have now surfaced on social media, and in one of them, she is seen speaking about her daughter, Raha. She revealed that her daughter, Raha, is already afraid of failure.

Alia said, “I am a mother to a three-and-a-half-year-old and she is the joy of my life. But I am worried all the time. My father once asked me what it feels like to be a mother, and I said it’s a combination of joy and worry. I’m constantly thinking – am I a good mother? Am I saying the right things? What would be your advice to me or any parent today, because children are so beautiful, curious, and they learn life through you in the first few years?”

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{{^usCountry}} Alia also spoke about the fear of failure, saying, “We all fear failure. Even now, as my daughter grows up, she always wants to win. If someone else comes first, she’ll say they cheated. I tell her—no, they came first.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia also spoke about the fear of failure, saying, “We all fear failure. Even now, as my daughter grows up, she always wants to win. If someone else comes first, she’ll say they cheated. I tell her—no, they came first.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, Sadhguru mentioned, “When you have a child, the first thing is to drop the idea that you have to teach them something… You must watch, listen, and observe a child—they are far closer to life than you are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, Sadhguru mentioned, “When you have a child, the first thing is to drop the idea that you have to teach them something… You must watch, listen, and observe a child—they are far closer to life than you are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. What’s next for Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. What’s next for Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. The film was set to release in theatres on April 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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