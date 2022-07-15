Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey lands first TV show, reveals her Gangubai Kathiawadi clip made it happen

Celesti Bairagey rose to fame after a video of her was widely-shared on social media recently because of her likeness to actor Alia Bhatt. Celesti has now landed her first television show, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She will be seen in the role of Rajjo, a gifted athlete, in the show. She has filmed for the show in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Also Read| 'I want to retain my own identity,' says Alia Bhatt's doppelganger from Assam

Celesti revealed in a recent interview that it was actually a reel she made on a scene from Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi that helped her get the role. She also spoke about her admiration for the actor.

Celesti told ETimes in a new interview, "I have always fancied acting in drama and skits in school and wanted to become an actor. And I am a big fan of Alia Bhatt and love watching her films. As a young girl, I would keep updating my social media with new reels and stories. And a few months back, I recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi and posted it. The makers saw it and called me for an audition. After a few mock shoots, I landed this role."

Celesti revealed that she has already filmed for the show in Kullu. She said, "We shot for the show in Kullu in minus degree temperatures and did many difficult stunts. I am glad that the makers are nice and warm towards me because it is not easy for any young small, city girl to start shooting for such a challenging role." She added that Alia's role in Highway is Imtiaz Ali's Highway is her favourite film, and she hopes to do such roles herself in the future. She also said she hopes to meet Alia someday.

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Celesti will star opposite Rajveer Singh in the Star Plus show, which will star airing from August 8. Celesti, who has already appeared in the Assamese web film Niveer Aru Tara, had previously said to Humans of Bombay in an interview that she admires Alia but wants to retain her own identity. She also said she wants to make her Bollywood debut with the actor.

