Alia Bhatt's driver recalls taking her to school, their chat before her wedding: 'She's like my daughter'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Now, Alia's driver and bodyguard Sunil Talekar, said in an interview that he has been working with the Bhatt family when Alia was 5-years-old and how she is like a ‘daughter’ to him. Earlier, Sunil shared a photo with Alia and Ranbir from the wedding, he added that their marriage filled his heart with ‘happiness’. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's bodyguard pens emotional note after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘From holding your tiny hands to…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Sunil shared a picture with Alia and Ranbir, and wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today.” Alia reacted to Sunil's post by liking it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now in a new interview with Aaj Tak, Sunil has opened up about his bond with Alia. He said, “I first started working for them [Bhatts] when Alia was 5-years-old. Be it taking her to school or the first day of shoot, Alia has been my responsibility. She is like my daughter. I got really emotional after seeing her dressed as a bride. I could not say anything, just told her ‘You are looking very beautiful’. Alia smiled and said, ‘Thank you, Sunil’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the time when he used to take Alia to school, he said, “I have been working with Alia since 1998. When I met her for the first time, she must have been five years old. It was my responsibility to take Alia to school. I remember I was with her during her first day of the shoot. I have seen Alia grow up as a child, and now she is married. They consider me a part of their family. I loved going to the wedding. It was emotional seeing Alia in the bride’s getup. It felt as if my own daughter was getting married.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on April 14. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor couple found love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, their first film together. They started dating in the year 2017 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON