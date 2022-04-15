Alia Bhatt bodyguard pens emotional note after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘From holding your tiny hands to…’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday. Alia and Ranbir's bodyguards, Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim penned sweet notes for the actors on social media. Alia shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Also Read: As Ranbir Kapoor ties the knot with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wish them ‘all the love and happiness’

Sharing a picture with Alia and Ranbir, Sunil wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today.” Alia reacted to Sunil's post by liking it.

One person commented, “Cutest caption ever.” Another one said, “Yeah I can feel.” While one called Alia “prettiest bride ever,” another one called Sunil and Ranbir, “Alia's protectors.”

Ranbir's bodyuard Yusuf also shared a photo with the couple and captioned it, “Shhhhhhhhhhhh.. Mubrook (Congratulations) Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”

On Thursday, Alia shared a series of pictures from the wedding. She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Also Read: Inside pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh, Karan Johar clicks selfie with couple

Alia and Ranbir found love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, their first film together. They started dating in the year 2017 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON