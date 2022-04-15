As Ranbir Kapoor ties the knot with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wish them ‘all the love and happiness’

Ranbir Kapoor, 39, got married to Alia Bhatt, 29, on Thursday. After not letting out any picture or information slip during the ceremony that took place at Ranbir's house Vastu, Alia herself shared the first pictures of her and Ranbir as the bride and groom. Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif wished the couple for their future. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding highlights: Festivities conclude, Neetu Kapoor says no plans of a reception)

Alia shared the stunning pictures from the wedding along with a note. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Deepika Padukone, who was once in a relationship with Ranbir and is now married to Ranveer Singh, wrote in the comments section, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter,” along with a heart emoticon. Katrina Kaif, who also dated Ranbir and is now married to Vicky Kaushal, wrote,

“Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness.”

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations alia and Ranbir welcome to the club.” Zoya Akhtar, who directed Alia in Gully Boy, wrote, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you both. Health and Happiness forever.” Neha Dhupia said, “Congratulations … you guys are what dreams are made of.” Madhuri Dixit wished them, “Many many congratulations for the new beginning! Sending lots of love your way.” Sonam Kapoor said, “Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic.” Ayushmann Khurrana said, “So beautiful.” Smriti Irani was also among those who congratulated the couple.

Alia will now be seen with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's film, Jee Le Zaraa. She is also looking forward to the release of her first film with Ranbir, Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON