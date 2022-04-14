Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt gets son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's name written in his mehendi; fans say 'itna prem'

Mahesh Bhatt was a very happy father as his daughter Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, April 14. The filmmaker welcomed Ranbir to the family in a very special way, as he got his name written on his hand in his mehendi during the wedding festivities. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Alia-Ranbir are now married, Karan Johar gets emotional during ceremony

Mahesh was seen showing off his henna-clad hand to the paparazzi on Thursday, the day of the wedding, after attending their mehendi function on Wednesday. His mehendi had the name of his future son-in-law written in cursive next to a heart. A paparazzo account shared the video of the mehendi, and fans reacted to Mahesh's gesture with red heart emojis.

A fan wrote, "This is the cutest thing I saw today." Another commented, "Itna prem (so much love)." A third one wrote, "This is so sweet." Many fans also complimented the bond Mahesh shares with Ranbir, calling it similar to the bond between Alia and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. One wrote, "Isn't this the cutest thing?? Neetu & Alia in one frame & RK & Mahesh in one frame the best family ever." Another wrote, "They bond very well with each other."

Mahesh had opened up about Ranbir last month as he revealed that they bond over their mutual admiration for Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker had said that he and Ranbir think Alia is an alien and often discuss it amongst themselves.

During a chat with Mojo Story, Mahesh had said, "Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She's an ET (extra terrestrial) that's come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don't put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

Mahesh also posed for pictures with his son Rahul Bhatt, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday afternoon after over five years of dating. Alia later shared the first official pictures of herself and Ranbir on her Instagram. The couple also made an appearance in front of photographers outside Vastu

