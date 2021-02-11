A picture of Alia Bhatt, at an ad photoshoot, is being widely shared online. But here's the kicker, she's wearing a bridal ensemble in it.

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who recently attended the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding to provide her services, has shared the picture on Instagram. In it, Alia can be seen wearing a heavy lehenga, with mehendi on her hands, posing with Veena.

"On sets of Advertisment with lovely @aliaabhatt . Great work by @goodmorningfilms production house," Veena captioned the post. "She will be the prettiest bride ever note that," one fan commented on the post. "SHE LOOKS SO PRETTY AS A BRIDE!" wrote another.

Much has been speculated about Alia's possible wedding to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. When the couple travelled to Rajasthan with their families over New Year, their fans were convinced that they were going to secretly tie the knot. That didn't happen.

The trip came shortly after Ranbir, in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, confirmed that he wanted to get married to Alia soon. He'd said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," adding that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’.

Alia, in an interview to Zoom, had said that she finds rumours about her 'very entertaining'. She said, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

