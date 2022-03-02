Alia Bhatt saved by photographer from being hit in face by branches during Gangubai Kathiawadi open bus tour. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt was saved from harm recently after several branches brushed past her face during an open bus tour in Mumbai. However, quick thinking from a photographer saved the actor. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Alia is seen sitting on top of a double-decker bus with the paparazzi. She held the tour for the promotion of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a certain point on the moving bus, the people around her shouted, "Jhaad lagega (Careful of the branches)." (Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's film remains strong, crosses ₹57 cr in five days)

Alia Bhatt, who was posing for the camera, ducked quickly. As the branches touched her head slightly, the paparazzi lifted them up. As another few branches were about to brush against her, the camerapersons said, "Woh wala araha hai (A few more are coming)." Alia took one end of her saree and covered her head. She later took it off after the paparazzi assured her that there were no more branches.

For her tour, Alia wore a white printed saree with a sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair into a ponytail and added a red rose, wore large earrings and sported dark sunglasses.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the latest directorial venture of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The film has earned ₹39.12 crore over the weekend. The film, which released on Friday, minted ₹10.5 crore on day one followed by ₹13.32 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film witnessed a jump as it clocked ₹15.3 crore, collections shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter read.

Many in the trade have dubbed the film's performance at the box office as impressive since it has managed to bring in the numbers despite a 50 per cent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, a key state for Hindi films.

The film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia features as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

