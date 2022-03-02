Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's film remains strong, crosses 57 cr in five days
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's film remains strong, crosses 57 cr in five days

  • Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt's film continues to remain strong during the week and has now crossed 50 crore at the domestic box office. 
Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi.&nbsp;
Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi. 
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt , has crossed the 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari. It chronicles the journey of a real-life madam from Kamathipura, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in Mumbai mafia. Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres last Friday. Also read: Alia Bhatt saved by photographer from being hit in face by branches during Gangubai Kathiawadi open bus tour. Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi collected around 9.5 crore on Tuesday which would take the total collection of the film to over 57 crore. The film is expected to make it to the 100 crore club in a few days. 

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi is strong again on Tuesday as it collects 9-9.50 crore nett which will mean growth of around 10-15% on Tuesday'. The report further stated: “The main thing is the film will get to 100 crore nett plus at the very worst and that is a good result for the film which like Sooryavanshi suffered with long delays but waited for a green light for a theatrical result.”

On Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the worldwide collections of the film in the first weekend. He tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi #Overseas *Opening Weekend* total: $ 2.75 million [ 20.75 cr]."

Days after the film's release, Alia Bhatt continues to promote the film actively. She was seen promoting the film on a double-decker bus on Tuesday. She even brushed past a branch hanging from a tree and was saved by a photographer who alerted her in time.

Recently, Amul also dedicated a topical to the film. A cartoon was shown resembling Alia's onscreen character Gangubai sitting in her iconic pose whilst holding up three slices of bread in her hand. Amul shared the artwork on its Instagram handle along with the caption, "The success of Bollywood's new release, Gangubai Kathiawadi..." Her name was modified to 'Khalia Bhatter' in the topical. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gangubai kathiawadi alia bhatt sanjay leela bhansali + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out