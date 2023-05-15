Alia Bhatt says she gets ready, waits for daughter Raha's reaction: ‘It’s all about getting her approval and smile’

Alia Bhatt has called daughter Raha Kapoor her 'lucky mascot' and 'biggest charm' adding that the actor does everything 'to make her proud and happy'. In a new interview, Alia talked about how she recently got dressed and waited for Raha's smile before leaving home. She also said that it's all about 'getting her approval and little smile'. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt heads to Seoul for Gucci event, rocks all-denim look at airport. Watch)

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. They dated for several years before getting married at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in November last year.

In an interview with News18, Alia said, “My priorities post-motherhood have changed a hundred percent. It’s a very happy and beautiful progression that comes very naturally. I believe it's human nature where your world revolves around yourself up to a certain point with maybe only a select few people coming after you and your needs, and suddenly, it’s all about this one person and their needs and it’s all related to that. Raha is, of course, my lucky mascot (smiles). Anything I do now is to make her proud and happy.”

She also added, “Even when I was coming here, I was all dressed up and went to say bye to her. Everyone in the room told her, ‘See how nice mama’s looking.’ She was looking at me and I was waiting for her to give me that smile so that I could leave home. It’s all about getting her approval and little smile. She’ll always be the biggest charm in my life.”

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper. Apart from Alia, it will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series and also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in August 2023.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pipeline.

