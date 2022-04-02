Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt says she is the dog while Ranbir Kapoor is the cat of their relationship, he tells her to be calm
Alia Bhatt says she is the dog while Ranbir Kapoor is the cat of their relationship, he tells her to be calm

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an interesting insight into her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. They have been dating for a few years now.
Varanasi: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during shooting for their movie Brahmastra,(PTI)
Published on Apr 02, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Alia Bhatt has an interesting way of explaining her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor to those who do not know them too well. She believes she is the more excited one while he brings calm to the relationship. The actors, who have been dating for almost five years are rumoured to get married this month, something he has denied in the media. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says ‘paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai’ when asked to reveal wedding date with Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official in May 2018 at the wedding of Sonam Kapoor, when they appeared together for the reception. He also gave an interview in which he had confirmed that they were dating. In 2020, Ranbir even said that they would have been married that year had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Alia has spoken about the different personalities they have. “In our relationship, he’s the cat, I am the dog. Now you go figure. Sometimes I wake up in the morning with so much energy and Ranbir is like ‘Easy, easy, calm down, breathe.’ If there’s been an exciting day, he’s the one I’ll start re-enacting it to,” she said. “He is way calmer than I am, so I rely a lot on him to pass on some of that calmness," she added.

Recently, Ranbir was asked in an interview with NDTV to reveal his wedding date with Alia. He said, "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko annouce kardu date (No rabid dog has bit me that I would give out a date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." However, the actor did not reveal how soon this 'soon' could be.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in a movie for the first time with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in September.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
