Alia Bhatt says she's never heard Ranbir Kapoor talk bad about anyone: 'He's got a bad reputation'

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that her boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor isn't a 'gossiper' even though he's 'got a bad reputation' about it. In a new interview, Alia also said that she has never heard Ranbir saying 'one bad thing' about anyone. Alia also opened up about Ranbir as a person and how he supports her.

Alia and Ranbir met each other in 2017 on the sets of their film Brahmastra. The couple didn't speak about their relationship for a while but made it official when they attended actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018. In 2020, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have been married had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia clarified that Ranbir isn't a gossiper. "He only has good things to say about people. I have not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that's what I love about him the most. Even if he's criticising someone he will criticise like this (touch both ears with fingers). He believes in only saying good things otherwise don't say it. I think that's amazing. I really respect that. We little bit do gossip and all of that, but he doesn't even like gossip. So, because of Ranbir, I've become a non-gossiper also. I'm like 'no don't gossip about anybody'. And he's got a bad reputation that he is one big gossiper, he's not a gossiper, he's doesn't gossip at all," she said.

Speaking about her bond with Ranbir, Alia said, "It's a feeling, it just happens. Sometimes, it just fits. I wouldn't want to speak too much about it because I'm a little protective about it. I just feel like, I just really value him as a human being, this thinking and the way he is. None of us are perfect, you make it work, and you learn to love everything about a person. Even though I'm not a perfect human being I know the way he supports me and the way he's there for me and the way I feel, I think that's just telling of the person he is in the relationship."

Alia and Ranbir will be seen on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026.

Alia is awaiting the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's projects also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and RRR. Meanwhile, Ranbir has several films in the pipeline including Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.

