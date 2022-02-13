Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor can't take eyes off each other in new pic from Brahmastra, fans 'hope it lives up to the hype'

A new picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra has found its way online. The picture show's Ranbir's Shiva gazing into the eyes of Alia's Isha.

The couple is looking at each other across a large metal gate. She is holding his hand as well. Fans are happy on finally catching a glimpse of the two of them from the movie. “Too cute," wrote one. “Shiva and isha will create magic on screen,” predicted another. A fan also hoped that the film lives up to the expectations. “Hope it lives up to the hype it has created so far,” the comment read.

Brahmastra has been years in the making. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It is said to include a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as well. The film is a fantasy epic and just the first part of a planned trilogy.

The film has set a release date of September 9 but has been delayed multiple times in the past, first due to reshoots and then due to the pandemic.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, asked about her postponed wedding, says ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head for a long time’

As reported by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, Ayan had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

The film's lead pair Alia and Ranbir are also dating in real life and are expected to get married this year.

