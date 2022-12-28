Alia Bhatt shares lots of unseen pics from wedding, pregnancy and vacations; reveals what she ate every day for 3 months

Alia Bhatt has shared a video montage of several pictures of herself from the year 2022, which did not make it to Instagram. It includes an unseen picture of Alia trying out her bridal outfit ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, and a glimpse of her hairstyle for her haldi ceremony. There is also a picture of her caressing her baby bump, while posing with actor-mom Soni Razdan on Diwali and a glimpse of the dish she had every single day of her second trimester, while she was pregnant with daughter Raha Kapoor. Also read: Alia Bhatt takes charge, Ranbir Kapoor clicks pics as they visit their new home in Mumbai to check progress. Watch

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, "pics that never made it to the gram." The video begins with pictures of Alia holding a camera and is followed by several random pictures from the year.

It also includes a few glimpses of her London vacation with sister Shaheen Bhatt and a picture from the sets of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. She was joined by Shaheen in London as she shot for the film and also briefly joined the Kapoor family for lunch. Alia was pregnant with daughter Raha, when she flew to Europe for the shooting of Heart of Stone. It will mark her Hollywood debut and stars Gal Gadot as the lead actor. The film's teaser had shown Alia in the middle of some intense scenes.

The video also shows glimpses of Alia's pregnancy journey. A picture of a bowl of Muesli was there with the caption ‘what I ate everyday for three months in my second trimester.’ There are also pictures from her walk and swimming session ‘for two’ during her pregnancy. She is also seen posing in front of the camera in black on the first day of her yoga routine post the childbirth.

There are also pictures from her ride on a ferry, having pizza at a restaurant, on an outing with just one earring, and a picture from her birthday celebrations.

A fan commented on the post, “We love these pics.” Another wrote, “These pictures and videos are so good.” A comment also read, “This is the first time I have paused a reel this much." A fan also commented, “Skin or saal ho to aisa ho (this is how the skin and the year should be."

