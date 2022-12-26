Alia Bhatt takes charge, Ranbir Kapoor clicks pics as they visit their new home in Mumbai to check progress. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at their new home Krishna Raj in Mumbai on Monday. The new parents were seen inspecting the site and were joined by their team. While Alia seemed to be taking notes, sharing her feedback and giving instructions, Ranbir was seen clicking photos on his mobile phone of their under-construction house. In November, after Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir's daughter Raha Kapoor, it was reported that the family would move into the new house in Bandra. However, as the construction is still underway, Ranbir and Alia continue to live with Raha at his home Vastu, where the actors married in April this year. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in sweet Christmas photo; see their family pics with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor)

On Monday, a video of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor from their new home was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. The actors were seen standing on a higher floor as they inspected the property. New mom Alia wore an all-black look, while Ranbir wore a white top and grey pants with a cap. Reacting to the video, a fan called Alia and Ranbir's home ‘a fort’. Another one wrote, “Beautiful parents.”

It was earlier reported that their new 8-storey dream home will feature an indoor swimming, office space, spacious parking and more. Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor will reportedly live on the lower floors, while Ranbir and Alia will stay with their daughter Raha on one of the floors. It was also reported that an entire floor would be dedicated to Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who can live there with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and their daughter, Samara Sahni, whenever they are in Mumbai. Riddhima had moved to Delhi after marriage.

Alia and Ranbir married at Vastu in April this year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced the birth of their daughter on November 6. Taking to Instagram, the actor’s baby announcement featured a lion and lioness with their cub, and read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!”

