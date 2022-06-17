Alia Bhatt shares new pic from Heart Of Stone shoot after Brahmastra trailer launch: 'So so so tired but so so so happy'

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture of hers on her Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Alia is seen lying on her bed, while posing for a selfie. The actor is abroad, filming her first Hollywood movie Heart Of Stone with actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is currently awaiting for the release of Brahmastra. which also stars actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple will be seen together for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Also Read: Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Another great day on Heart Of Stone - so so so tired but so so so happy with all the love for our Brahmastra. Makes all the aches and pain go away. Love to you all.” She also added a heart sticker in the Story.

Alia Bhatt shares new pic.

Heart of Stone is Alia’s first international project. The Tom Harper film will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also filming Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with actor Ranveer Singh, which releases in 2023. She will soon be seen in Bramhastra, a film that has been seven years in the making and is finally releasing in September 2022.

Ranbir and Alia first started dating when they began working on Bramhastra in 2017. The two married on April 14 in an intimate wedding at their Mumbai residence Vastu. Few guests, mostly their family and close friends from the film industry attended the wedding. Also Read: Revisiting Imtiaz Ali's Highway: The unconventional road trip-cum-complex love story that reshaped Alia Bhatt's career

In 2021, Alia launched a new production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. She is working on the studio's first film, Darlings, in collaboration with actor Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia plays the lead in the film, which also stars Shefali Shah.

