Alia Bhatt shares a picture-ad of little boy, fans notice his 'uncanny resemblance with Ranbir Kapoor'

Alia Bhatt shared a couple of photos of children for a kids wear brand on her Instagram account. But one picture of a little boy caught everyone's attention as her fans said that he had an ‘uncanny resemblance to her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir got married in April and in June she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor on dealing with paparazzi after baby's birth: 'I'll sit down with them, have a conversation

Sharing a photo ad for kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma, Alia wrote, “Cause in is out and OUT IS IN. Clothes to make masti in." One fan commented, “The boy looks like Ranbir (Kapoor).” Another one wrote, “For a moment I thought that's Ranbir. What an uncanny resemblance omg.” Along with a flushed face emoji, one said, “Alia do you realise he looks like your husband?”

Alia Bhatt shares picture of a child.

Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017 and got married in April 2022 at his Mumbai house Vastu, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Two months after their intimate wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. Alia shared a picture of them from their ultrasound session and wrote, “Our baby coming soon."

Talking about her pregnancy, Alia revealed how Ranbir is taking care of her. She told Prabhat Khabar, “He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will mark their first film together with Brahmastra which is releasing on September 9. Apart from the couple, the film features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

