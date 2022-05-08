Alia Bhatt shares pic with her two 'beautiful' moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt has shared an unseen picture from her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception in which she posed with her two moms-- Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. Alia shared the picture on the occasion of Mother's Day on Saturday, May 8, and wished Soni and Neetu. Also Read| Neetu Kapoor gives an update on 'bahu' Alia Bhatt as paparazzi ask her about it. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia captioned the picture, "My beautiful beautiful mothers," adding a yellow heart and a purple heart. She added, "Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" The photograph was a selfie clicked by Alia at her wedding reception, in which she had her mother Soni on one side and her mother-in-law Neetu on the other. Bharat Sahni, Neetu's son-in-law, photobombed the picture and peeked from behind Alia and Neetu's heads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor had a sweet reaction to her daughter-in-law's gesture, and commented, "Love you Ala," adding a red heart emoji and a heart eyes emoji. She also shared the post on Instagram Stories, writing for Alia, "Love you loads (heart emoji)." Neetu also posted on Instagram Stories a Mother's Day wish from her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sharing Riddhima's post in which she was referred to as #1mom, Neetu wrote, "Love love love (pink heart emoji)."

Neetu had introduced Alia as her "bahurani (daughter-in-law)" after her son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with the actor at their home on April 14. Sharing a picture of the newly-weds, Neetu had written, "Chote kapoor saab and my bahurani."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Neetu said in an appearance before the wedding that she wants Alia to rule the house. In an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which was recorded before the wedding but aired after it, Neetu was asked by host Karan Kundrra, "Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sa ki ya bahu ki (who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law)?" In response, Neetu said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (daughter-in-law rules the house. I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON