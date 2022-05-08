Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares pic with her two 'beautiful' moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares pic with her two 'beautiful' moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt has wished Mother's Day to her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia tied the knot with Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor last month.
Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception.
Published on May 08, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt has shared an unseen picture from her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception in which she posed with her two moms-- Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. Alia shared the picture on the occasion of Mother's Day on Saturday, May 8, and wished Soni and Neetu. Also Read| Neetu Kapoor gives an update on 'bahu' Alia Bhatt as paparazzi ask her about it. Watch

Alia captioned the picture, "My beautiful beautiful mothers," adding a yellow heart and a purple heart. She added, "Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" The photograph was a selfie clicked by Alia at her wedding reception, in which she had her mother Soni on one side and her mother-in-law Neetu on the other. Bharat Sahni, Neetu's son-in-law, photobombed the picture and peeked from behind Alia and Neetu's heads.

RELATED STORIES

Neetu Kapoor had a sweet reaction to her daughter-in-law's gesture, and commented, "Love you Ala," adding a red heart emoji and a heart eyes emoji. She also shared the post on Instagram Stories, writing for Alia, "Love you loads (heart emoji)." Neetu also posted on Instagram Stories a Mother's Day wish from her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sharing Riddhima's post in which she was referred to as #1mom, Neetu wrote, "Love love love (pink heart emoji)."

Neetu had introduced Alia as her "bahurani (daughter-in-law)" after her son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with the actor at their home on April 14. Sharing a picture of the newly-weds, Neetu had written, "Chote kapoor saab and my bahurani."

Meanwhile, Neetu said in an appearance before the wedding that she wants Alia to rule the house. In an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which was recorded before the wedding but aired after it, Neetu was asked by host Karan Kundrra, "Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sa ki ya bahu ki (who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law)?" In response, Neetu said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (daughter-in-law rules the house. I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
alia bhatt neetu kapoor soni razdan ranbir kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP