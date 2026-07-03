Internet compares Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's bikini scene in Alpha to Nirma ad: ‘And they wanted to compete with Dhurandhar’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy action thriller Alpha has finally been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from both audiences and critics. Several scenes from the film have leaked online, one of which features Alia and Sharvari's bikini sequence. However, the internet does not seem impressed.

What internet thinks of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's bikini scene

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's bikini scene leaked online.

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A scene from Alpha featuring Alia and Sharvari emerging from a pond, wearing bikinis, has surfaced on X. The sequence shows the two actors flaunting their curves in bikinis. However, the scene appears to have disappointed many viewers, who called out YRF's obsession with including bikini sequences for female actors despite the film being an action thriller. Several users also compared the scene to a Nirma advertisement.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the tweets read, "Why did they put a Nirma ad inside the YRF Alpha movie?" Another tweet read, "Just YRF doing YRF things - compulsory bikini scene in a spy movie." Another user commented, "Is this how a spy movie is supposed to look? It looks more like a lesbian couple movie enjoying their honeymoon in abikini. What's this bikini obsession of yrf man...??" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the tweets read, "Why did they put a Nirma ad inside the YRF Alpha movie?" Another tweet read, "Just YRF doing YRF things - compulsory bikini scene in a spy movie." Another user commented, "Is this how a spy movie is supposed to look? It looks more like a lesbian couple movie enjoying their honeymoon in abikini. What's this bikini obsession of yrf man...??" {{/usCountry}}

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Another wrote, "I knew it!! YRF doing a spy movie and no bikini scene? Impossible. They just didn't show it in the teaser and trailer this time to fool the audience." Another tweet read, "Big scam, Indian female agents in bikinis?????? How can you do that, Mr Chopra? Who gave you the authority to portray Indian RAW agents like bikini queens?"

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This is not the first time the YRF Spy Universe has faced criticism over the styling of its female spies. In War 2, Kiara Advani's bikini sequence drew mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers questioning the portrayal of a spy in such a glamorous avatar. Earlier, Pathaan sparked a major controversy over Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang. The film faced boycott calls and political backlash over the costume's colour.

About Alpha

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It follows the story of a trained assassin injected with a super-soldier serum, who must rise up and fight her own mentor. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Alpha is based on a screenplay by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra, from an original story by Uday Chopra. It is the first female-led spy action film in the YRF Spy Universe, which has otherwise been headlined by male superstars such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.



