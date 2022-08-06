Alia Bhatt finally shows her baby bump as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor for paparazzi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally started the promotions of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The couple made a joint appearance after a long time as they joined Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji for the launch of a song preview. Also read: Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, explores his powers, explains it all to Alia Bhatt

Alia, who has been regularly spotted in loose attires during the promotions of her just released film Darlings, stepped out in a short brown dress, highlighting her baby bump for the first time. She paired it with two-tone heels. Ranbir Kapoor joined her in black casuals. The two posed for some adorable couple pictures as the paparazzi clicked them after a long time.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

The first song from Brahmastra, titled Kesariya is already out. Earlier this week, Ayan unveiled the teaser of the second song, titled Deva Deva. The teaser begins with Ranbir's Shiva praying to God. He is also seen explaining the importance of light to his love Isha, played by Alia. "It's what protects us when faced with any darkness," Ranbir tells Alia in the video. The highlight of the teaser is Ranbir exploring his power of fire with Amitabh Bachchan. The song will release on August 8.

Sharing about the song, Ayan wrote on Instagram, "DEVA DEVA Teaser. (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmastra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva's Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us...And I'm really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th."

Brahmastra will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

