Alia Bhatt shows how she got ready for Met Gala, says she was nervous because of her ‘very big dress, high heels’. Watch

On Friday, actor Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of the big day as she got ready to make her debut at Met Gala. Alia took to Instagram Reels to share a behind-the-scenes video from New York, in which she tried on her dress, got her makeup done and also spoke about feeling a little nervous ahead of attending the prestigious event, also referred to as fashion’s biggest night. Also read: Alia Bhatt is amazed as she looks at the stunning exhibition in inside video from the Met. Watch

Alia Bhatt shared a BTS video from Met Gala 2023.

The video began with Alia trying out her white Prabal Gurung dress featuring a dramatic train and hundreds of pearl beads. Before the designer said, "From Mumbai to Met," a makeup free Alia joked, “Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the (Met Gala) carpet from here?”

In the video, as Alia got ready for Met Gala 2023, the actor said while seated in her makeup chair, "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes."

Next, Alia is seen trying to manage her dress as she got inside an elevator with Prabal and her team. The clip also has a few snapshots of Alia posing with singer Rita Ora and Prabal, and greeting fans as she left her hotel to attend Met Gala 2023.

Earlier, sharing details of her Met Gala look along with a bunch of pictures from the event, Alia had written on Instagram, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met..."

The theme of Met Gala 2023 was' Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event took place on May 1 (May 2 in India). Apart from Alia, actor Priyanka Chopra, socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani also attended the event this year.

