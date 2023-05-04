Alia Bhatt is amazed as she looks at the stunning exhibition in inside video from the Met. Watch

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts has released an inside video from Monday night's Met Gala. The video shows celebrities and guests taking a tour of the exhibition dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld. Apart from Penelope Cruz, Sydney Sweeney and others, the video also features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Here's what Met Gala guests were served for dinner; Twitter calls it ‘disgusting’) Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung take a walk inside the Met.

In the video, stars such as Gisele Bundchen, Usher, Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski, Emily Blunt and Naomi Campbell take a walk around the exhibit. It includes various designs by Karl Lagerfeld, when he worked with houses like Chanel and others. Alia, too, is seen with designer Prabal Gurung, who made the dress she wore to the gala. In one part, she is seen with her hand covering her mouth in amazement.

The caption shared by the Met read, “Art imitating life or life imitating art? Did you know: During the Met Gala, guests are invited to explore the Costume Institute exhibition — this year that’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” on view through July 15. A Line Of Beauty.”

Alia wore a Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand beaded pearls. Gurung said he first met the actor at the 40th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai.

"I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingenue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone's expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She's a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she's a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," he wrote, sharing his photos with the actor along with the post.

Prabal Gurung said he and Alia talked about "a Met moment" on several occasions, but she wanted to wait for the right opportunity.

