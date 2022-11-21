Alia Bhatt shows off her 'mommy glow' in new pic post daughter’s birth, fans happy to see her after 'so long'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself on Monday. The actor, who recently welcomed a daughter with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, looked straight into the camera in the sun-kissed photo. In her caption, Alia wrote, “Cosy.” She added a coffee cup emoji to her caption. Also read: ‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt shares her first pic since daughter's birth, fans ask 'how are you and the baby'

Alia wore a black and white sweater in the picture. She wore minimal makeup and showed off her glowing skin. Reacting to her latest picture, fans said they were happy to see her face after ‘so long’. One commented, “You are cute and so pretty.” Another comment read, “Glowing mama.” One wrote, “Finally a proper photo of cute mama Alia.”

Some fans also asked Alia Bhatt about Ranbir and their daughter. One commented, “I hope you remember to post pics of your baby and hubby.” Another one said, “What's the baby's name? No I don't mind sounding like a desperate aunty right now.”

On November 6, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl in Mumbai. Alia had taken to Instagram to share their big news. Alia Bhatt's baby announcement post had read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Their baby announcement had portrayed the new family as pack of lions.

Recently, Alia had shared a post in which she was seen holding a mug with ‘Mama’ written on it. Her face was not visible in the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she had written, "It me," followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in their Mumbai apartment Vastu on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. Soon after their wedding, in June, Alia took to Instagram to announce that she was all set to become a mother. Alia and Ranbir were last seen together in the box office hit Brahmastra. She will soon be seen in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

