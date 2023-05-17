Alia Bhatt sits with IU at Seoul fashion event, poses for pics; fans call it 'interaction that we didn't expect'

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as their global brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged online. For the event, Alia opted for a mini black dress with a polka-dotted cutouts. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt debuts in black for first Gucci show, internet is obsessed with her purse)

Alia Bhatt and IU at the Gucci event in Seoul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was also attended by South Korean singer IU. Several pictures and videos of Alia and IU sitting together at the event emerged online. For the event, IU wore a printed white dress and paired it with matching heels. She also carried a yellow bag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to a picture of Alia and IU on Twitter, a fan wrote, "It's insane." A tweet read, "It's a multiverse for me." A comment read, "Wow both are beautiful." A person said, "What..? Is it fr..? Omg. I am so happy. The interaction that I didn't expect. Jieun & Alia" Another fan said, "I have a feeling they are going to meet today!!!"

In another picture, Alia was seen posing for the camera along with IU, Blake Lee, Dakota Johnson and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri. All of them smiled as they looked into the camera. For the event, Dakota wore a black outfit and matching heels. Blake was seen in a blue shirt, denims, jacket and shoes.

Recently, Thai actor Davika Hoorne shared a couple of pictures with Alia. The duo posed in different styles from the Gucci event. Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia was seen at the Mumbai airport, a few days ago, as she left for Seoul. She sported a white top with loose denim pants and a denim overcoat. She also carried a small leather handbag.

Fans will see Alia with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone will release on Netflix in August 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON