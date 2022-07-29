Alia Bhatt ‘steals’ husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer for photoshoot, fans joke 'so what? he stole your heart'. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a few photos on Instagram. Sharing them, she revealed that the blazer she wore in the photos belonged to her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia said that she ‘stole it’ from him to complete her look. Alia and Ranbir dated for nearly five years before tying the knot earlier this year. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is worried Alia Bhatt will file restraining order against her: 'I think she's scared of me'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos on Friday, she wrote, “While the husband is away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings." In the picture, Alia is wearing a black and gray sequinned dress along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer. Ananya Panday commented on her picture, “Aliaaaa.” Alia's mother Soni Razdan dropped a heart and a laughing emoji. One fan joked, “So what? Ranbir ne bhi toh tumhara dil churaya (So what? Ranbir also stole your heart).” Another one said, “You look so pretty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after working together on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017. They tied the knot on April 14 this year in a private and intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence, which was attended only by family and close friends from the industry.

Last month, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor from her sonography sesso. She captioned the picture, “Our baby coming soon."

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. She will be next seen in Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings. Produced by Alia, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from that she also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on February 11, 2023. Alia will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.