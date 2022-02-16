Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt strikes the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose at her third Berlin Film Festival appearance. See pics from red carpet
bollywood

Alia Bhatt strikes the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose at her third Berlin Film Festival appearance. See pics from red carpet

Alia Bhatt is in Berlin for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor walked the red carpet ahead of the screening.
Alia Bhatt at the Berlin Film Festival.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Alia Bhatt is in Berlin for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is Alia's third time at the Berlin Film Festival. She previously represented her films Highway and Gully Boy there.

Photos from the red carpet event show Alia in a white dress, posing against the famed sky blue backdrop. She wore a white jacket with large collar and a skirt underneath. She has been exclusively wearing white throughout the film's promotions. Alia tied her hair in a ponytail and wore large pearl earrings. At the premiere, Alia also struck the Gangubai pose, joining her hands in ‘namaste' high above her head with her back to the camera.

RELATED STORIES

Alia is joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the festival. The two left for Germany earlier this week.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is about the madam of a brothel who rises to power in the Kamathipura neighbourhood of Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. Vijay Raaz played Alia's nemesis in the movie.

Also read: Alia shares her 10 year plan which includes 'may be not always starring in film'

In an interview with Variety, Sanjay spoke about Alia's character Gangubai, "The women who are weak, who are lost in this big bad world--this is a woman who’s fought for them. It’s about empowering all these women and saying whatever you are, accept what you are. And I like that thought a lot where she says: ‘If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere. We are the fringe of society but we want to be accepted in society, because society will not be able to function without prostitution, it will always be there'. That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”

This is Sanjay's first film with Alia Bhatt. He has previously delivered films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajirao Mastani, Saawariya, Padmaavat and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
alia bhatt berlin film festival gangubai kathiawadi sanjay leela bhansali
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP