Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu hype Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip performance in Sooryavanshi

Alia Bhatt turned cheerleader for Katrina Kaif after the music video of Tip Tip from the latter's new film Sooryavanshi was released. The song is a recreation of the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra. The original version starred Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram page and wrote, “Nothing like dancing in the rain Tip Tip Barsa Paani Full song out now.” Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and wrote, “Nothing like Katy dancing in the rain.” Taapsee Pannu also commented, “What a wow!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tip Tip was choreographed by Farah Khan. Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song brought back original singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music video featured Katrina and Akshay dancing to the track in a deserted amusement park. Katrina also managed to recreate a few steps from the original song in the new version.

On Sunday, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes video of the track on Instagram. “It sure was rainy (umbrella and smiley emojis) voice of my (heart) @farahkhankunder,” she captioned the video. Farah took to the comments section and wrote, “U were sooooooo good in this baby.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is yet to react to the new version. However, she had ‘liked’ a few tweets that praised her version over the current one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Katrina Kaif touches Akshay Kumar's feet after he complains about her to Kapil Sharma: 'Ye hai respect for seniors'

Sooryavanshi became the first big-budget film to have been released in theatres after Maharashtra reopened theatres following the second Covid-19 induced lockdown. The film, which also features special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, collected ₹26.29 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected ₹23.85 crore. The film has already entered the ₹50-crore club, recording the highest opening weekend collection since the Covid-19 pandemic began in India.