Alia Bhatt takes a walk in Portugal, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow'. See pics

On Friday, actor Actor Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from Portugal on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Alia gave her fans a glimpse of her morning walk in the European country. The pictures come a few days after she announced her pregnancy on social media. Also Read: I'm not a parcel to be picked up: Alia Bhatt fumes at false reports

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos on Friday, Alia wrote, “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix.” In the first picture, Alia is seen smiling in the next one she gave a glimpse of the area where she was taking a walk and in the last picture was of her shadow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented, “OMG! Your pregnancy glow is on point.” Another one said, “Mithai toh khila deti Alia (At least send us sweets). Congratulations though." While one said, “Can't wait for the big date,” many others dropped congratulatory messages and heart emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, by sharing picture of herself and husband Ranbir Kapoor from their sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor.

A day after she announced her pregnancy, Alia had shared a photo of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor and thanked her fans for the best wishes. She wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is , it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir had been dating for five years before they tied the knot on April 14 this year. They are currently awaiting the release of their film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will release on September 9, 2022. Alia also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in the pipeline. The Tom Harper film will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also filming Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with actor Ranveer Singh, which releases in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.