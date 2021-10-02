Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor join Anushka Ranjan’s birthday bash-bridal shower, Aditya Seal kisses bride-to-be

Anushka Ranjan is rumoured to be prepping for her wedding with actor Aditya Seal. The bride-to-be was joined by several of her friends including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Sussanne Khan as they kickstarted her birthday celebrations on October 1, which also doubled up as her bridal shower.

Sussanne gave a glimpse of the birthday party by sharing a group picture on Instagram Stories. It had everyone, from Alia, dressed in a casual beige and blue outfit, to Vaani in a red slip dress. Meanwhile, birthday girl Anushka was dressed in a short white number. Sussanne, who wore a short black dress, captioned the picture, “N we kick start October bridal shower for this gorgeous doll @anushkaranjan.”

Anushka Ranjan and friends at her bridal shower-birthday bash.

Anushka also shared the same picture along with a note for her sister, Anushka, who hosted the bash. She wrote, “No one can mess with me.. look at the Angels protecting me always. Thank you @akansharanjankapoor for literally being the best sister human kind has ever seen. I love you and I love all these stunning faces beyond! Missing the girls who couldn’t make it but thank you for being in my life.”

Akansha, who made her acting debut with the OTT release Guilty, also shared several pictures on Instagram.

Aditya Seal, who is known for his role in Student of the Year, also shared a few pictures with Anushka while confessing his love for her. He wrote, “Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back.. to all your birthdays together@anushkaranjan.” One of the pictures from the birthday party showed him kissing Anushka on the cheek.

Aditya and Anushka have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Throwback pictures shared by Aditya on her birthday gave a sneak peek into their fun times together.