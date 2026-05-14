Visibly upset Alia Bhatt snaps after being mobbed by fans and photographers at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Ho gaya abhi’

While Alia Bhatt has been serving one stunning look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, a video from one of her recent outings at the event is now making headlines for a completely different reason. The clip captures Alia visibly irked after being crowded by fans and photographers who surrounded her during her festival outing.

Alia Bhatt irked

Alia Bhatt is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris.

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On Wednesday, Alia was spotted at the Bharat Pavilion for its inaugural event, where she joined a distinguished Indian delegation to celebrate the country's cinematic prowess. For this appearance, she chose a custom ivory silk saree-gown which featured a structured, corseted bodice with a plunging neckline.

Several pictures and videos from the outing quickly surfaced on social media, but one clip in particular grabbed everyone’s attention. The video, which shows Alia flaunting her second look at the event, appears to capture the actor looking visibly irritated amid the chaos around her.

The video shows Alia visibly irritated after being mobbed by fans and photographers during festival outings.

The clip shows several fans and photographers crowding around Alia, all trying to take selfies and pictures with the actor, as the situation quickly turns chaotic. As the crowd swells, Alia is seen trying to make her way through, her movement briefly blocked by the commotion.

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{{^usCountry}} She initially stopped to interact with fans and posed for selfies with them for a while. However, as the crowd around her grew, the situation seemed to become overwhelming for Alia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She initially stopped to interact with fans and posed for selfies with them for a while. However, as the crowd around her grew, the situation seemed to become overwhelming for Alia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, she is then heard saying, “Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)" suggesting a moment of visible frustration. Members of the security team surrounding her can also be heard urging the crowd to calm down, repeatedly saying, “Relax, relax.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, she is then heard saying, “Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)" suggesting a moment of visible frustration. Members of the security team surrounding her can also be heard urging the crowd to calm down, repeatedly saying, “Relax, relax.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Alia is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. The film festival started on May 12 and will run till May 23.

For her first red-carpet outing, Alia opted for a custom haute couture piece by Tamara Ralph. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a structured strapless bodice with a sculpted sweetheart neckline that dipped into a bold plunge detail. On Wednesday, Alia wore a floral brocade corset ensemble paired with heirloom-inspired jewellery at the L'Oréal Paris gala dinner. Before stepping out in her regal floral brocade ensemble for the gala dinner, Alia attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme earlier in the day in a dreamy steel-blue gown.

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

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Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film marks Alia and Ranbir’s second collaboration after their marriage. Announced in January 2024, it was originally slated for a 2025 release, but will now hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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