Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress as Gangubai at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, gets kiss from Rekha. Watch

Alia Bhatt was named Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival on Monday. The actor played the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. She also met up with veteran actor Rekha at the event in Mumbai. Rekha also received a special award for her 'Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry'. The two then posed together for the paparazzi with their trophies on the red carpet. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali says people told him not to make Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Have ticked all the wrong boxes')

The actor was dressed in a white saree, while Rekha wore a golden saree and her hair was tied up in her signature bun with a gajra (flower garland) on top. Along with Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award as Shiva for the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. But he was not in the city to pick his trophy.

Prior to the duo receiving the awards, the actors met up on the red carpet. As they posed for the paparazzi, Rekha planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. This made the younger actor smile as they headed in.

Alia had a blockbuster 2022 and appeared in four films last year. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, she made her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR in which she acted as Sita opposite Ram Charan. She also made her debut as a producer with the Netflix film Darlings. She played the role of an abused wife in the film directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Shah Rukh Khan was also a co-producer of the film.

The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor. He played the role of Shiva while Alia played his love interest, Isha. The fantasy adventure film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and featured Shah Rukh in a special cameo.

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut this year with the Netflix film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Rekha's last film role was in the 2014 film Super Nani. She later had a special appearance in the films Shamitabh (2015) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018).

