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Alia Bhatt shuts down troll saying ‘nobody noticed you at Cannes Film Festival’ with classy response: ‘Why pity love…’

Fans praised Alia Bhatt's calm yet sharp response to online trolls after her Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance. 

May 14, 2026 04:10 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, turning heads with her fashion choices. However, she also faced online trolling after a clip surfaced on social media in which she was seemingly “ignored” by international paparazzi. Now, Alia has given a reply to a troll who commented, “Nobody noticed you,” and fans cannot stop cheering for her response.

Alia Bhatt gives it back to trolls

Alia Bhatt gives it back to trolls with kindness.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a reel flaunting her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia did not hold back and replied to the comment gracefully. She wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Alia Bhatt hits back at troll.

The actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival for the second time, following her 2025 debut. She stunned in a peach gown at the opening ceremony, turned heads in an ivory silk saree-gown at the Bharat Pavilion’s inaugural event, and won hearts with her Cinderella-like blue gown at the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme. Her Cannes looks received praise from stars including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming spy-action thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

alia bhatt cannes film festival
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