Alia Bhatt shuts down troll saying ‘nobody noticed you at Cannes Film Festival’ with classy response: ‘Why pity love…’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, turning heads with her fashion choices. However, she also faced online trolling after a clip surfaced on social media in which she was seemingly “ignored” by international paparazzi. Now, Alia has given a reply to a troll who commented, “Nobody noticed you,” and fans cannot stop cheering for her response.

Alia Bhatt gives it back to trolls

Alia Bhatt gives it back to trolls with kindness.

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On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a reel flaunting her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia did not hold back and replied to the comment gracefully. She wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Alia Bhatt hits back at troll.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans soon flooded the comments section praising the actor for her calm yet sharp response. One fan wrote, “I see why people are mad, she slayed every look.” Another commented, “Outfits and replies are clocking.” A third wrote, “Omg you ate her up with this girly, you stole the entire spot at Cannes.” Another user commented, “Savage reply.” Another fan wrote, “Queen giving it back with so much kindness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans soon flooded the comments section praising the actor for her calm yet sharp response. One fan wrote, “I see why people are mad, she slayed every look.” Another commented, “Outfits and replies are clocking.” A third wrote, “Omg you ate her up with this girly, you stole the entire spot at Cannes.” Another user commented, “Savage reply.” Another fan wrote, “Queen giving it back with so much kindness.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, actor Aly Goni had also defended Alia against trolls. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.” Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, actor Aly Goni had also defended Alia against trolls. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.” Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival {{/usCountry}}

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The actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival for the second time, following her 2025 debut. She stunned in a peach gown at the opening ceremony, turned heads in an ivory silk saree-gown at the Bharat Pavilion’s inaugural event, and won hearts with her Cinderella-like blue gown at the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme. Her Cannes looks received praise from stars including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming spy-action thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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