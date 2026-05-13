Aly Goni says Alia Bhatt represents India at Cannes with grace, skewers trolls for saying she was ignored by paparazzi

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly shared a clip of Alia posing on the red carpet at Cannes. The trolls said it was embarrassing how Alia was ignored. Aly defended Alia and wrote in the caption, "It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally."

Actor Alia Bhatt is no stranger to red carpets. The actor dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant coral-peach gown by Tamara Ralph, paired with a chiffon scarf. However, she faced online trolls over a clip that surfaced on social media, where she was allegedly ignored by the international paparazzi. Actor Aly Goni has called the unnecessary trolling ‘sad’ and said that we must try to celebrate when an Indian actor represents the country at such a prestigious festival.

He concluded, "We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them."

About Alia's Cannes looks Representing L’Oréal Paris for the second consecutive year, Alia has kept her looks elegant and feminine so far. For her first Cannes 2026 appearance, Alia stepped out in a look described as a 'moving watercolour painting'. Styled by celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, this custom couture by Yash Patil’s label, That Antique Piece, leaned into vintage-inspired romanticism.

For the official opening ceremony of Cannes 2026 on May 12, Alia pivoted to high-octane glamour. The actor wore a bespoke creation by Tamara Ralph: a vibrant coral-peach column dress. The gown featured a dramatic, sculpted sweetheart neckline with a graphic plunging cutout. In a nod to her Indian roots, the outfit included a long, chiffon scarf that trailed behind her like a regal dupatta, proving that traditional silhouettes can make a mark at the world's most prestigious red carpet.

She shared a video of her look on Instagram on May 13, and wrote in the caption, “Feeling unapologetically filmy…”

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in the YRF spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Sunny Deol. She also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, lined up for release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.