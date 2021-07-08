Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday with throwback pic. See here

Alia Bhatt has wished her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor with a post on her 63rd birthday. She called Neetu the 'strongest and warmest of them all'. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt shared a post on Thursday with Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother, as she rang in her 63rd birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia dropped a throwback picture wishing the actor.

In the picture, apart from Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor are also seen.

Alia captioned the picture, "happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54." She also added a crown emoji atop Neetu's head with 'girl' written on it.

On Neetu's birthday eve, Riddhima also shared glimpses of the family members including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, daughters of Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, who came together for birthday dinner.

Riddhima also posted a photo of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir on Instagram and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much."

Taking to the comments section, Ayan Ali Bangash said, "Many many happy returns." Marc J Robinson wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Fab photograph." Ujjawala Raut commented, "Happy Birthday to your mom." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped smileys on the post.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read | Sambhavna Seth, husband Avinash Dwivedi apologise after mocking house help in video. Watch

Alia Bhatt also has several films in the pipeline. It includes her home production Darlings, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Khatiawadi, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced his next directorial, a love story titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

