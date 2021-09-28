Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor with pic from their Jodhpur holiday: ‘Happy birthday my life’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Jodhpur to ring in his 39th birthday. Alia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with Ranbir and wished him a happy birthday.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia shared a romantic moment on the bank of a lake, witnessing the setting sun. They sat on a rug with her head on his shoulder. “Happy birthday my life,” she captioned the post.

Her sister Shaheen Bhatt and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left heart emojis in the comments section of the post. His mother, actor Neetu Kapoor also shared heart emojis. Fans are waiting for them to get married already. “Is baar shehnayi bajne wali hai pakka (Pretty sure they are going to get married this time),” wrote a fan. “I got goosebumps seeing the caption then the PICTURE,” wrote another.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years. They made their relationship official in 2018 as they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. In an interview to GQ, Ranbir had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this unseen picture, eagle-eyed fans are to thank

Last year, speaking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Ranbir confirmed that the couple were hoping to get married in 2020 but their plans were hijacked by the coronavirus pandemic. "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

Alia's upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir. His upcoming movies also include Shamshera and Animal.