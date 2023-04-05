Alka Yagnik 'had no clue about BTS' when she became the world's most streamed artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik was listed as the most streamed artist of 2022 by the Guiness Book of World Records and she left behind global stars such as BTS and Taylor Swift. In a new interview, she has revealed that she had no clue about the Korean pop-stars BTS, and it was only after the list came out, that her daughter Syesha Kapoor told her about them. (Also read: Alka Yagnik recalls Anu Malik sat on a dharna)

Alka Yagnik recorded 15.3 billion streams in 2022, making it to the Guiness Book of World Records for the third year in a row. Even the world's biggest names such as Drake, Beyonce, BTS and Taylor Swift remained behind Alka.

Recalling the time the announcement was made, Alka Yagnik told Radio Nasha, "I had no clue about BTS. My daughter told me about the global pop icons. She also explained what it meant to leave them behind in numbers."

She added, "When I askedSyesha, who is BTS, she was shocked. She told me 'Ma, you are a wonder!' She told me about them but it did not affect me much. She was surprised to see that I was not too excited despite such a huge achievement."

As per a report on the Guiness Book of World Records published earlier this year, Alka's songs recorded 15.3 billion streams, an average of 42 million streams per day. Alka featured on the list in the past two years as well. In 2021, she registered 17 billion streams while she had 16.6 billion streams in 2020.

BTS made it to the top 10 with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK also featured on the top 10 with 7.03 billion streams. Taylor Swift recorded 4.33 billion and featured at the 26th spot while Drake featured at the 50th spot with 2.9 billion streams.

Bad Bunny was second on the list with 14.7 billion streams and the other three on the list of five artists are all Indian singers. These include Udit Narayan (10.8 billion), Arijit Singh (10.7 billion), and Kumar Sanu (9.09 billion).

