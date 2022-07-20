‘All’s well’ says Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan, reveals why he didn't meet her

After Rakhi Sawant was spotted feeling upset at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, her boyfriend Adil Khan clarified what went wrong between them. It began when Rakhi told paps that she went all the way to Delhi to meet Adil who did not meet her. However, Adil revealed that Rakhi wanted to meet him in Bengaluru. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan didn't meet her in Delhi)

Earlier, a video of Rakhi was shared on a paparazzi account. Rakhi sported her new blonde hair and said in the video, “I got this for Adil. My kajal got smudged as I was crying for around two hours on the flight. I will not call him now… self respect, my attitude. Do you know I flew to Delhi yesterday and have returned to Mumbai today. He did not come to meet me. We were supposed to come to Mumbai together.” She got emotional in front of the camera.

When asked about what went wrong, Adil told ETimes, “Rakhi had gone to Delhi. Instead of coming directly to Mumbai, she chose to come to Bengaluru. Of course she knew I was in Bengaluru. She landed there and said that I should meet her, but I was locked in a very long work meeting which I could not leave. She got miffed and flew down to Mumbai. Her plan was that she will return to Mumbai with me.”

Adil is expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday to reunite with Rakhi. “All's well between Rakhi and I. We are going very strong and healthy. There is no need for any wild speculation. And as I said that I am coming to Mumbai today, in a few hours from now I will be by her side,” he assured.

Rakhi is dating Adil for some time now. Previously, she appeared on Bigg Boss 15 with her alleged ex-husband, Ritesh. Ritesh had claimed that he was already married and had a child with Rakhi. They parted ways days after the show ended.

